Local

Austell City Council tables proposal for mayor and council pay raises

By WSB Radio News Staff
Austell City Hall (City of Austell)
By WSB Radio News Staff

AUSTELL, GA — Elected officials in the City of Austell will not be receiving pay raises, at least for now. During Monday night’s city council meeting, members voted to table an agenda item proposing salary increases for the mayor and city council.

The motion to table the discussion came from Councilman Devon Myrick, who initially introduced the idea. Myrick previously told WSB that the proposal aimed to bring Austell’s elected officials more in line with salaries in other Cobb County municipalities, noting that it has been more than a decade since the mayor and council received a raise.

There is currently no timeline for when, or if, the issue will be brought back for consideration.

WSB’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!