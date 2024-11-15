Auburn man arrested and charged with murder of man at Gwinnett home

A 27 year old man from Auburn is arrested and charged with murder in the death of 60 year old Robert Terry

Sgt. Collin Flynn says an after an autopsy was completed, his death was ruled a homicide. His car was picked up on traffic cameras by around Gwinnett County and money was being withdrawn from his bank account. Officers identified the man driving his car and withdrawing cash as 27 year old Marquis Green.

He was arrested at a restaurant in Duluth was transported to the Gwinnett County Jail on November 14.

Green is currently charged with felony murder, robbery by intimidation, aggravated assault, financial transaction card fraud, concealing the death of another, identity theft, computer forgery, theft by taking, and aggravated cruelty to animals.

Terry was found dead at a home on Mount Vernon Drive in Lawrenceville during a welfare check after he had not been heard from for several weeks.

This investigation is still ongoing. If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770.513.5300. To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404.577.TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com.











