Atlanta’s Olympic Cauldron set to be moved to Centennial Olympic Park

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s Olympic Cauldron is moving to Centennial Olympic Park, Georgia State University said.

The top portion of the Olympic flame has been located in the Summerhill neighborhood of Atlanta near the site of the old Olympic Stadium since the 1996 games were held in Atlanta.

While the Cauldron is moving, the tower structure and Olympic rings bridge will remain in Summerhill, officials said.

The tower will be enhanced to celebrate the Olympic legacy, according to officials.

It is unclear when the move will happen.