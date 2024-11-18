Atlanta Zoo confirms death of newborn endangered gorilla

ATLANTA, GA — The gorilla was born on November 13 to Western Lowland Gorilla Kambera. The zoo announced the death on the morning of November 18 saying Zoo Atlanta is heartbroken.

In statement Zoo Atlanta says:

“We are heartbroken by the loss of not just this special little individual, but by the loss of a newborn member of a critically endangered species. Like humans, newborn gorillas are very fragile, and the first few days of life are uncertain for any baby animal. If there is an encouraging takeaway from this sad moment, it is that we were so encouraged to see Kambera, who had not previously reared an infant, display all of the maternal inclinations we hoped to see. Our teams worked tirelessly and with outstanding commitment to help Kambera prepare for the birth and, following the birth, to ensure her and her infant’s wellbeing.” — Gina Ferrie, PhD, Vice President of Collections and Conservation

Zoo Atlanta had announced the birth of the baby gorilla on November 16. On November 15, the Animal Care and Veterinary Teams briefly removed the infant from Kambera to conduct a thorough neonatal exam and to ensure that the infant was properly hydrated and fed.

Once the tests were complete, the unnamed infant was returned to her mother and all seemed well.

However, despite observing the baby nursing with her mother and Kambera in turn displaying positive maternal behaviors toward the baby, Zoo Atlanta staff discovered she had died in the morning.

A necropsy, or the equivalent of an autopsy, will be done to see what may have caused the newborn to perish.

The infant was born to Kambera and Willie B. Jr. They are part of the troop that include Amari, and Shalia, and Shalia’s 18-month-old son, Willie B. III.