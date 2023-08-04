Atlanta woman filing lawsuit against local Popeye’s restaurant

ATLANTA — Denetra Dawson was trying to get her 12 piece order corrected at a Popeye’s drive through on Cleveland Avenue when a manager and her two co-worker relatives dashed out and opened Dawson’s car doors.

“Beating her, punching her, scratching her, attempting to choke her air. Full blown attack mode,” said attorney Mawuli Davis.

She suffered a herniated disc and an entire braided section of her hair was ripped out by the root.

“I didn’t even think I was going to make it back to my kids,” said Dawson.

Davis contends that Popeyes’ faulty hiring and training lit a powder keg. “This was bound to happen to someone with the pressure these workers are under,” he said.

At least one employee, Tenister Evans, was arrested and charged with obstruction.







