Atlanta woman, Alabama State University student, fatally shot; suspect charged with capital murder

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL — Authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection with the fatal shooting of Gennia Grimes, a 21-year-old college student from Atlanta who was attending Alabama State University.

Grimes was found with gunshot wounds along a highway in Montgomery County last week. Emergency crews treated her at the scene and airlifted her to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries.

On Friday, April 4, deputies took Rogers McCloud Jr. into custody and charged him with capital murder. He is currently being held without bond at the Montgomery County Detention Facility.

Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Wesley Richerson confirmed the arrest and stated, “To protect the integrity of the case, we have not publicly discussed the details of this investigation.”

Grimes’ death has deeply impacted the Alabama State University community. The school recently held a balloon release in her memory, honoring her life and presence on campus.

Her funeral is scheduled for Saturday April 12, at Antioch North Baptist Church in Atlanta, with services beginning at 11 a.m.

Grimes’ family expressed appreciation for the outpouring of support and said they are awaiting answers as the investigation continues.

The case remains ongoing.