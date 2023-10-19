Atlanta teen shot to death by “friend” less than a month before her 18th birthday

ATLANTA — The family of a 17-year-old girl who was shot multiple times and killed on Sunday in Southwest Atlanta has started a GoFundMe campaign.

Sadé Brooks was shot in the 500 block of Lynnhaven Drive Sunday afternoon.

Sadé's sister Nyasjah started a GoFundMe campaign with a goal of $6,000 on Tuesday.

According to Nyasjah, a “childhood friend” of Sade’s shot her around a dozen times in front of her mother’s home.

“According to my stepfather and Sadé's boyfriend, she exchanged a little of four words to a childhood friend on the front porch and it ended in her death,” her sister wrote.

She was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital where she died from her injuries.

Sadé was less than a month away from her 18th birthday.

“Now I’m without a sister and my mother is now missing a child,” her sister wrote. “This is a tragedy for us because we know exactly who did it but we don’t have the answers on why he did it.”

The campaign has raised nearly $4,000 of the $6,000 goal.

