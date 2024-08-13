Atlanta Ronald McDonald House reaches capacity, needs $10 million in donations for new building

ATLANTA, Ga. — Sebastian Duitts and his mother checked out the construction for the next phase of a place he knows well.

“It looks like it will have five floors.”

The Ronald McDonald House is home away from home for the Georgia family during Sebastian’s leukemia treatments. But the charity that helps sick and injured children like Sebastian stay close to their doctors is at capacity.

“If the Ronald McDonald House didn’t exist, families would be staying in the car or wouldn’t be staying at all to get the treatments they deserve. We fill a critical void in the community,” said Christopher Marinac, Board Member, Ronald McDonald House Charities.

Marinac says the charity needs $10 million in donations to complete the new, much larger building off Briarcliff Road next year.

The total project cost is around $90 million.

“It’s important that we tackle it, the next mountain that’s in the Atlanta area, which is to offer more services to more people,” he said.

“This just demonstrates how many families like ours are out there,” Sebastian’s mother Heather Rosnow said about the Ronald McDonald House. “What an absolute blessing it is.”

The construction is right next to the brand new Arthur M. Blank Children’s Hospital that is opening off Interstate 85 and North Druid Hills Road.