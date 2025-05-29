Atlanta residents push back against “College Town Downtown” GSU campus hub renovation plans

ATLANTA, GA — A town hall hosted by Georgia State officials Wednesday night becomes fraught with tension as the community pushes back against planned changes to the campus of Georgia State University.

The $107M remodel dubbed a “College Town Downtown” is intended to add green space, enhance safety, and centralize campus activity.

But there are some concerns from local residents who don’t want historic buildings torn down.

Atlanta Preservation Executive Director David Mitchell is among many are expressing concerns the plans include tearing down Sparks Hall and a 100-year-old building at 148 Edgewood.

The school plans to continue a dialogue, but also hopes to move forward and have the work done prior to the FIFA World Cup next year.

No word yet from university officials as to when a final decision will be made.