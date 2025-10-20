Atlanta renews effort to stay the “City in a Forest” with free tree program

ATLANTA — Atlanta’s City Council is set to vote Monday on a new measure aimed at keeping the city true to its nickname, the “City in a Forest.”

With planting season underway, council members are encouraging homeowners to take advantage of the Trees Atlanta Front Yard Tree Program, which offers up to three free trees per property. The program is part of the city’s effort to restore and maintain a 50% tree canopy, a goal that studies show has slipped in recent years.

Residents like Robin Sillers and Jillian Myers say the program is a welcome opportunity. Sillers shared that Trees Atlanta planted a maple tree by her home, saying, “If I could have another tree, of course. I’m all about it. Give me the green.” Myers added that she hopes to replace an aging crape myrtle in her front yard, saying, “It really needs to be replaced because it’s causing cracks in the foundation. And then I have two maple trees, which I absolutely love.”

The Front Yard Tree Program isn’t limited to city residents, homeowners in several metro Atlanta communities, including Brookhaven, Tucker, and Smyrna, can also apply.

Earlier this year, Atlanta City Council approved updates to the city’s tree ordinance, increasing the cost of tree removal and doubling fines for illegal removals. Those new fees are set to take effect at the start of the new year.

City officials say single-family homes make up about 70% of Atlanta’s land area, and new plantings in residential yards could play a major role in helping the city regain its canopy coverage goal.

WSB’s Veronica Waters contributed to this story