Atlanta rapper T.I. joined Georgia NAACP for annual Juneteenth celebration

SANDY SPRINGS - The Juneteenth Federation, the Atlanta NAACP, North Fulton NAACP, Georgia NAACP, and the North Fulton Georgia Labor Union were joined by Atlanta rapper actor and mogul T.I. at the third annual Juneteenth Celebration at Sandy Springs Middle School on Sunday.

The event was hosted by comedian Shuler King and featured an insightful conversation about the history behind Juneteenth, a Voter Rights Panel, a dance off, and more, the Georgia NAACP said.

NAACP Atlanta President Gerald Griggs discussed the importance of Juneteenth and celebrating those who have paved the way in the Georgia community.

“Juneteenth is a profound reminder of our journey from enslavement to emancipation, a testament to the resilience, faith, and freedom that define the African American experience,” Griggs told WSB Radio. “This year, as we gather at Sandy Springs Middle School for the One Fulton Juneteenth Celebration, we honor the legacy of our ancestors and celebrate the vital roles of fatherhood and community in shaping our future.”

T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, opened an affordable housing complex called The Intrada Westside in the Bankhead neighborhood of Atlanta in 2023. The rapper and mogul has been outspoken about giving back to the community and helping to inspire those around him throughout his career.

Juneteenth, which is on June 19, became a national holiday in 2021. It is celebrated as the day that slaves in Galveston, Texas were informed that they were free in 1865.

T.I. met and took pictures with some of the attendees, and shared encouraging words with Aiden from Aiden’s Wagon, a non-profit organization that addresses the needs of Black children on the Autism spectrum.

“I had a great time in the community with the people who’ve been celebrating me my whole career,” T.I. told WSB Radio.

In October 2023, T.I. made his directorial debut in the movie “Da Partments” which also included his son King Harris, D.C. Young Fly, and Lil Duval, Tyler Chronicles, Erica Duchess and more. He also opened his restaurant “Trap City Café” with Mike Upscale in 2022. The restaurant is located next to his world renown Trap Music Museum on Travis Street in Atlanta.

The multi-platinum rapper has released 11 albums, multiple mixtapes.

“It is through unity and shared purpose that we continue to advance the cause of justice and equality for all. Let us embrace this day with joy, reflection, and a renewed commitment to the values that sustain us,” Griggs said.



