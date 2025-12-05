Atlanta ranked among top 5 most fun cities in America

ATLANTA — Atlanta has been ranked among the most fun cities in America, according to a WalletHub survey.

The WalletHub survey ranked Atlanta the No. 4 most fun city in America. Atlanta had a total score of 57.68. It is ranked No. 8 in entertainment and recreation, No. 7 in nightlife and party rank, and No. 96 in cost rank, according to the survey.

“The most fun cities naturally include some of the most popular tourist destinations in the U.S., like Las Vegas, Orlando and Miami, but these cities are far more than tourist traps,” WalletHub Analyst Chip Lupo said. “They provide a wide range of indoor and outdoor activities for all types of interests, from sports to theaters to arcades, and they have plenty of diverse restaurants to try.”

Officials say WalletHub compared more than 180 U.S. cities based on 65 key metrics ranging from fitness centers per capita to movie costs to the average business hours of breweries.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics said the “average American spends over $3,600 on entertainment annually.

Lupo adds that, “the top cities offer affordable options for year-round fun for their residents, which is good for residents’ wallets and their mental health.”

The survey says Las Vegas is ranked No. 1, followed by Orlando and Miami, with New Orleans rounding out the top five.