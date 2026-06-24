Atlanta radio host Big Tigger arrested on assault, child cruelty charges

ATLANTA — Longtime Atlanta radio host and sports announcer Big Tigger has been released on bond following his arrest on aggravated assault and child cruelty charges.

Big Tigger, whose legal name is Darian Morgan, was arrested June 20 and later released on a $10,000 bond.

According to allegations made by his wife, Alicia Brown, the couple argued in May over Morgan’s texting with a coworker.

Brown alleges she took Morgan’s phone during the argument and that he tackled her in an effort to get it back.

She also alleges that during a confrontation in the basement, Morgan held her arms as she attempted to unplug a computer and then shoved her, causing her to stumble headfirst into a door.

A social media video posted two weeks ago appeared to show Brown with a black eye and stitches above her eyebrow.

The third-degree child cruelty charge stems from the couple’s teenage child being home at the time of the incident.

Morgan was booked into the Fulton County Jail and later released on bond.

Morgan denies the allegations.

WSB Radio’s Veronica Water contributed to this story.