Atlanta pushes for safer detours when sidewalks are blocked

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are taking new steps aimed at making the city more walkable.

The City Council’s Transportation Committee unanimously approved a measure that would require the Atlanta Department of Transportation to establish pedestrian routes when sidewalks are inaccessible due to construction or other obstacles.

The proposal is designed to ensure pedestrians have safe paths to travel throughout the city when regular sidewalks cannot be used.

“Our inspection team needs to make sure they’re out there enforcing those plans that actually get approved by us, so that they are available to the pedestrians that need them for day to day traffic,” said Lenor Bromberg, the city’s deputy engineering commissioner.

Bromberg said her department supports the effort.

“We fully recognize that we need to make sure that accessibility and pedestrian walkways are being provided,” Bromberg said.

City leaders have said they want Atlanta to become a more walkable city. The measure would help ensure pedestrian access remains available across the city when sidewalks are temporarily inaccessible.

WSB Radio’s Michelle Wright contributed to this story.