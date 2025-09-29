Local

Metro school district tops 90% graduation rate for first time

Atlanta Public Schools
ATLANTA — The Georgia Department of Education has released new graduation rates — and Atlanta Public Schools has reached a milestone.

For the first time, APS reported a graduation rate above 90%, coming in at 90.5% for 2025. That’s the highest in district history, surpassing last year’s 88.6%.

It is the fifth consecutive year of improvement for Fulton County, according to Chief Academic Officer Brannon Gaskins.

“We are celebrating our historic graduation rate,” Gaskins said.

It also marks the third year in a row APS has exceeded the state average. Officials said the state graduation rate is 87.2%.

