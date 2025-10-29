Atlanta Public Schools proposes major restructuring amid enrollment decline

ATLANTA — Atlanta Public Schools is considering a major overhaul that could reshape parts of the district by 2027 in response to a projected long-term enrollment decline.

The proposal would affect 16 schools, mostly elementary and middle schools on the west and south sides of the city, with a few others elsewhere in the district. It also includes adjustments at Douglass High School and new district-wide choice status for Carver Early College and Carver School of the Arts.

District leaders say the plan could save about $90 million and reduce capacity by roughly 5,000 seats.

Public hearings are scheduled for November 5 and December 3 before a final vote by the Atlanta Board of Education later this year.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story