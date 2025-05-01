Local

Atlanta proposes 1% fee on non-MARTA buses operating within city limits

By WSB Radio News Staff and Michelle Wright
ATLANTA — Bus operators entering the City of Atlanta may soon be subject to a new fee, as city officials consider an ordinance that would impose a 1% charge on all non-MARTA buses operating within city limits.

The proposed ordinance, currently under discussion by Atlanta City Council members, is intended to support efforts to manage traffic congestion, improve air quality, and enhance public safety. If passed, the revenue generated would be directed toward infrastructure upgrades and environmental improvements.

The fee would apply to a range of buses, including private charter services, regional transit systems such as CobbLinc and Ride Gwinnett. However, the ordinance makes exceptions for school buses and smaller passenger vans.

According to the proposal, any non-MARTA bus operating within Atlanta without paying the required fee could face citations issued by the city.

The measure is still under review, and no vote has been scheduled yet.

WSBs Ashley Simmons contributed to this story

