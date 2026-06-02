Atlanta police warn drivers about illegal pop-up parking lots

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are warning drivers to watch out for illegal pop-up parking lots as major events bring more visitors to downtown and midtown this summer.

Major Kristin Knight said drivers should be cautious when looking for parking and pay close attention to their surroundings.

“My recommendation for those that are parking in the downtown space is to be very aware of your surroundings, do not pay anyone that you see in a high visibility vest,” Knight said.

Police are also warning drivers not to park on grass in front of homes.

“In order to do any business in the city, selling any service or item you have to have a permit, and those individuals that chose to allow people to park on their grass must also have a permit,” Knight said.

Knight said legitimate temporary parking lots will have signs and permits on display.

“Look for signs in parking lots, legitimate lots have signage, illegitimate ones don’t,” Knight said.

She also advised drivers not to pay people standing in roadways and flagging vehicles down.

“Do not pay anyone that you see in a high visibility vest standing in the roadway for instance flagging people down, that is not appropriate,” Knight said.

Knight said drivers should check signs carefully before paying for parking.

“Look for signs. If the sign says it’s legal to park there, don’t pay to do so. If you’re parking on the side of the street and it is free to park, then do so,” Knight said.

Atlanta police say officers will also be monitoring for illegal parking operations throughout the summer.