Atlanta police set to unveil new uniforms

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta Police brand new uniforms (Atlanta Police Department)
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Police Department will have a new look soon.

According to officials, the Atlanta Police Department are unveiling brand new uniforms.

The updated design keeps APD’s signature dark blue base, now accented with a bold, internationally recognized light blue checkered pattern across the chest, sleeves, and pocket trim.

The new uniforms will be unveiled on Friday in Zone 5 which is the downtown and midtown area and at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Police officials add other zones will follow in 2026, just in time to welcome the world to Atlanta with the 2026 World Cup.

