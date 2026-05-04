Atlanta police seek help finding teen they say may have been abducted

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a teenager they say may have been abducted.

Police said 16-year-old Ahnylah Robertson was last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday at a home on Bellemeade Avenue NW. Police said the case is being treated as a possible abduction.

Officials said Robertson was last seen in the 730 block of Bellemeade Avenue NW.

“Ahnylah left location without permission,” her mother said.

Authorities said Robertson’s last known phone contact was around 2 p.m. Monday, when she said she was being held against her will.

Robertson is described as 4 feet 10 inches tall and weighs about 95 pounds.

Her last direction of travel is unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.