Atlanta police searching for murder suspect who escaped from Grady Hospital

The Atlanta police are asking for help as they search for a murder suspect who escaped from Grady Hospital on Friday afternoon.

Atlanta police said 32-year-old Carwon Marqavious Redding was under the custody of the Atlanta City Detention Center when he escaped from Grady. Redding was awaiting medical treatment when he escaped.

Officers are canvassing the area near where Redding escaped.

Redding was initially arrested in connection to a homicide back in April of this year. He faces charges of felony murder and selling cocaine.

Police said Redding may be naked or wearing different clothes.

Anyone who sees Redding is asked to contact Atlanta police.