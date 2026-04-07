Atlanta police search for missing child last seen running from home

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 11-year-old juvenile who was last seen Monday night.

According to police, the child, identified as Angel Harbin, was reported missing from Etheridge Drive.

The child’s mother told officers she had disciplined him after he nearly started a fire inside a bedroom. When she later returned home, she found Angel and his brother missing.

Police said the two left the home through a bedroom window.

Angel was last seen around 11 p.m. Monday on Center Street. Investigators said he ran off with his brother and has not been seen since.

Anyone who sees the child is asked to call 911 or contact the Atlanta Police Department.