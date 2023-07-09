Atlanta Police respond to three separate overnight shootings this weekend

(ATLANTA, Ga.) — Three overnight shootings in Atlanta left just as many residents injured, and two dead. The three shootings seem to be unrelated.

Atlanta police released statements on two shootings Saturday afternoon. The incidents occurred on Simpson Street NW and Fulton Street SW, just before midnight on Friday.

The first shooting occurred on Fulton Street around 11:41 p.m., according to APD. Officers responded to the area after receiving reports of someone shot.

On arrival, APD said they found a woman with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm. Police said she was transported to the hospital for treatment conscious and breathing.

A preliminary investigation revealed the victim had been inside her home when a bullet fired outside penetrated the building, hitting her in the arm. The shooting remains under investigation.

Separately, officers responded to Simpson Street after reports of a person shot. When officers arrived, they found a man with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to the hospital for treatment of his injuries. Police began an investigation, which showed the victim and his girlfriend had been going back to their car after buying food when a male suspect was seen inside their vehicle.

APD’s preliminary investigation reported that the suspect shot the victim and fled the scene with the victim’s iPad. This incident also remains under investigation.

Finally, Atlanta police told WSB-TV around 12:40 a.m. Sunday, officers received reports of a person shot near a gas station on Metropolitan Parkway.

When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot.

According to the investigation, the victim was in the car with a second person when she was shot. Officials believe the shooting took place at a different location and that the victim called the police at the gas station. The exact location where the incident took place has not been determined.

The victim was taken to the hospital and died from her injuries. Her identity has not been released.

The second shooting occurred around 1:40 a.m. at an Airbnb on Lone Oak Ave SW. Police said a woman in her 50s was shot at a party at the residence.

The victim was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. Her identity has not been released.

The third shooting occurred around 2:40 a.m. on McDaniel Street in southwest Atlanta. Police said a man in his 20s who had been shot several times was found dead.

The identity of the victim has not been released.

There is no one in custody for any of these incidents, according to police. Investigators added that they do not believe the shootings are related.

The circumstances surrounding all three shootings are still under investigation.

