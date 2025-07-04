Atlanta police officer with checkered past involved in bar fight

ATLANTA, GA — An Atlanta police officer once at the center of a murder investigation is now embroiled in another controversy in the city.

Raefeal “Ray” Penrice, a worker at Atlanta’s X Midtown nightclub, described to a 911 operator how he was accosted in the bar last Saturday by off duty APD Officer Garrett Rolfe.

Rolfe is the same officer who shot and killed Rayshard Brooks five years ago outside of a Wendy’s restaurant; a shooting later ruled justifiable.

When police arrived, Penrice was arrested, despite witness accounts stating that Rolfe and another man started arguing with the worker over their bill. He says it got physical when he asked them to leave.

Officer Rolfe is now on administrative leave, pending the investigation, yet many are still calling for his arrest.