Atlanta police officer identified after crash that set home on fire

ATLANTA — Police have identified the Atlanta officer seriously injured in a crash that set a northwest Atlanta home on fire Monday night.

Officer Malik Safi was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital, where he remains as he recovers from his injuries.

Investigators say Safi was responding to a call for help from another officer who was involved in a fight with a suspect and had requested backup. While on his way to the scene, Safi’s patrol car left the road and struck a house on James P. Brawley Drive, sparking a fire.

Three bystanders pulled the injured officer from the vehicle before Atlanta Fire Rescue crews arrived to extinguish the flames. Officials say a person inside the home was not hurt.

The Georgia State Patrol is currently investigating the crash.

