Atlanta police officer in critical condition after fiery crash while responding to call

ATLANTA — An Atlanta police officer is recovering at Grady Memorial Hospital after crashing his patrol car into a home Monday while responding to a call for help from another officer.

Police say the officer was on his way to assist a fellow officer who was involved in a fight with a suspect when he lost control of his vehicle and crashed into a home near James P. Brawley Drive and North Avenue. Both the patrol car and the house caught fire.

Deputy Chief Charles Hampton says the homeowner made it out safely, thanks in part to the quick actions of bystanders. “Three other individuals helped to extinguish the fire and pull the officer out for safety,” Hampton said. “We are extremely grateful for those citizens who assisted the officer, putting themselves in harm’s way.”

Atlanta Fire Captain Andrew Anderson said crews quickly brought the blaze under control. “These crews out here are very aggressive about getting on top of fires, and as far as it spreading inside the house, it was very limited,” he said.

The injured officer was rushed to Grady Hospital in critical condition. The officer involved in the initial altercation was not hurt, and the suspect in that case was taken into custody.

The Georgia State Patrol is handling the crash investigation. Officials have not released the injured officer’s name or details on what may have caused the crash.