Atlanta police offer tips to prevent car break-ins

By Miles Montgomery
ATLANTA, Ga. — The Atlanta Police Department is reminding public to be vigilant and follow helpful tips to prevent thieves from breaking into their cars.

The clean car campaign is a list of helpful tips to keep your car cleaned to prevent possible theft.

“It only takes seconds for a thief to spot valuables and break in,” Atlanta police said. “We know quick stops can turn into costly mistakes. Take your bags, phone, and anything important with you every time you leave your car.”

Here are some clear car campaign tips:

  • Do not leave your vehicle running
  • Remove all valuables and bags
  • Lock your doors
  • Do not leave keys or key fobs inside your vehicle
  • Do not leave firearms inside your vehicles
  • Pay attention to your surroundings

If you see something suspicious, say something, police add.

