Atlanta police announce clean car campaign, tips to prevent car break-ins

By Miles Montgomery
car break-in
ATLANTA — The Atlanta Police Department has issued a reminder for people to practice their clean car campaign.

The clean car campaign is a list of helpful tips to keep your car cleaned to prevent possible theft.

“Following these steps can help reduce the risk of auto thefts and vehicle larcenies. Be safe, mindful of your surroundings, and if you see something, say something by dialing 911,” the Atlanta police department said.

Here are the clear car campaign tips:

  • Do not leave your vehicle running
  • Remove all valuables and bags
  • Lock your doors
  • Do not leave keys or key fobs inside your vehicle
  • Do not leave firearms inside your vehicles
  • Pay attention to your surroundings
