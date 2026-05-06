Atlanta police need help identifying suspect accused of selling stolen car with fake title

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect wanted in a fraud case involving a stolen vehicle.

Officers responded April 5 to 2929 Peachtree Rd. NE after receiving reports of fraud.

Investigators said the victim told officers they purchased a vehicle from the suspect for $13,000, only to later discover the car had been reported stolen. The suspect is accused of selling the stolen Turo vehicle using a fraudulent title.

Police said the victim was notified by their county tag office that the title provided with the vehicle was counterfeit.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org or by texting CSGA.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.