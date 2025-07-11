Atlanta police make four arrests in organized street racing

ATLANTA, GA — Atlanta police have made four arrests in an organized street racing incident last week.

Three men and one woman were taken into custody over the July 4th holiday.

Emanuel Velasco, Anthony Aviles, Kenneth Copeland, and Kaetlyn Carrillo are all behind bars and facing multiple driving related charges.

Lieutenant Rodney Jones told reporters this week, “our job is to continue to put them in jail, and it’s on the courts to make sure that they hold those individuals accountable”.

Jones says the Atlanta Police Department partnered with several agencies to make these arrests including Georgia State Patrol, Cobb, DeKalb, Gwinnett, and Henry counties.

WSB Radio’s Ann Powell contributed to this story.