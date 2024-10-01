Atlanta police looking for man accused of beating, robbing man

ATLANTA — Atlanta police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man accused of beating and robbing a man.

On August 9, officers responded to 50 Peachtree Street NW about a reported robbery just after 9 p.m.

The victim told police that he was standing at a food truck waiting for his food when a man hit him on the head multiple times from behind.

The victim said he fell to the ground while he was stunned from the blows to his head, and the suspect snatched his Louis Vuitton crossbody bag and ran away.

The suspect was described as being short, wearing a black t-shirt, black pants, and a black mask.

Police later located video footage of the suspect from MARTA surveillance cameras.

If you can identify the suspect you are urged to call Atlanta Crime Stoppers at 404-577-8477 or visit www.StopCrimeAtl.org.

You can also text “CSA” and your tip to #274637.

Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.