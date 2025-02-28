Atlanta Police investigate deadly double shooting at tire shop

JONESBORO — Atlanta police are investigating a fatal double shooting that occurred Thursday afternoon near a JMR Tire Shop in southeast Atlanta’s Jonesboro area.

APD Homicide Commander Andrew Smith said authorities received a call reporting gunfire. Investigators believe the shooting stemmed from a dispute that escalated into violence, and they are working to determine the roles of everyone involved.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found one man dead. A second man was rushed to the hospital but later succumbed to his injuries. A third man, who was unharmed, is believed to be the son of the tire shop owner—one of the two men killed. He has been detained and is being questioned at Atlanta Police Department headquarters to determine whether the shooting was in self-defense.

Neighbor Cleedette Jordan described the shop owner as a generous man and calls for justice. “Whoever did this, they need to be caught because this man would’ve given you the shirt off his back,” she said.

The investigation remains open and ongoing as authorities work to piece together the events leading up to the shooting.