ATLANTA — An investigation is underway after two people died in a southeast Atlanta shooting on Thursday afternoon, according to Atlanta police.

Officers responded to 2995 Jonesboro Rd. SE just before 4 p.m., according to WSBTV. The address shows JMR Tires.

One of the victims was critically injured and later died, police said.

The identity of the victims have not been released.

Police are investigating what led up to the shooting.