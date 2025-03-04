Local

Atlanta police arrest a third teenager in connection to deadly armed robbery

By WSB Radio News Staff
29-year-old killed in northwest Atlanta Gun Club Road (WSB-TV)
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA, GA — A third suspect in a deadly armed robbery is now in police custody.

Because she is a minor, the name of the 16-year-old is being withheld by Atlanta police.

They say it’s in connection with the January 25 assault on a 29-year-old man on Gun Club Road in northwest Atlanta. The victim died from multiple gunshot wounds.

The two previous arrests were for 18-year-old Israel Byrd and an unidentified 17-year-old.

All three suspects face charges of murder, armed robbery, aggravated assault, and weapons charges.

The 18-year-old and 17-year-old are being held at the Fulton County Jail.

The 16-year-old female is being held at the metro regional youth detention center.

