Atlanta police arrest teen suspect after shooting near Booker T. Washington High School

By WSB Radio News Staff
(WSBTV.com News Staff)
ATLANTA — Atlanta police have made an arrest in a shooting that prompted a lockdown at Booker T. Washington High School during a homecoming event.

Parents and students were startled Wednesday night when officers with long guns entered the school’s gymnasium and instructed everyone to shelter in classrooms while police searched the area.

Investigators say the lockdown was triggered by a SWAT operation nearby. Officers had confronted three people acting suspiciously at a gas station on Joseph E. Lowery Boulevard when one of them displayed a gun and fired a shot at police.

Authorities now confirm the 16-year-old suspect was later found in a wooded area and taken into custody without incident. Police say the teen faces multiple charges.

No one was injured during the shooting or the lockdown.

WSB’s Graham Carroll contributed to this story

