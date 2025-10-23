Crime And Law

Search underway for suspect who fired shots at police officers in Atlanta

By WSB Radio News Staff
Atlanta Police Department
By WSB Radio News Staff

ATLANTA — Police are searching for a suspect who shot at police in Atlanta on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area near Booker T. Washington High School after the shooting.

A large portion on White House Drive at Martin Luther King Jr. Drive has been blocked off by police.

A shelter was set up at the high school gym and police are preventing pedestrian traffic in the area while they search for the shooter in the area of Beckwith Street and White House Drive.

Police K-9’s are also being used during the search. There are no reported injuries, but police are using drones, K-9 officers, and other resources to track down the suspect who was believed to be wearing black pants, and a red hoodie.

This is a developing story.

