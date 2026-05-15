Atlanta opens new transportation command center ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — Atlanta city leaders are celebrating the opening of a new integrated transportation command center inside City Hall as part of preparations for the World Cup.

Mayor Andre Dickens says the center will help city agencies coordinate transportation operations from one location.

“This integrated command center allows Atlanta to operate from one coordinated picture instead of a few disconnected systems,” Dickens said.

The center will be staffed by the Atlanta Department of Transportation along with representatives from the Georgia Department of Transportation and MARTA.

Dickens says officials inside the command center will monitor traffic conditions, coordinate traffic signals and help residents move throughout the city more efficiently.

City leaders say the center is part of Atlanta’s preparation efforts ahead of the World Cup, but officials expect the impact to continue after the event ends.

“Long after the World Cup concludes, this center will continue improving daily life for Atlanta, faster response times with accurate and reliable data for enhanced decision making,” Dickens said.