Atlanta music producer Clinton ‘D-Billz’ Dorsey fatally shot by son

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. — The son of a prominent Atlanta music producer and engineer has been arrested after being charged with shooting and killing his father during a dispute.

The shooting happened just before noon on Thursday inside an apartment at the Arium Lenox Apartments in Brookhaven.

Police identified the victim as 48-year-old Clinton Dorsey, known in the Atlanta music scene as Clinton “D-Billz” Dorsey.

Authorities say Dorsey and his son were arguing Thursday when it “turned physical.”

“They were having an argument over the family business of dog breeding,” Sgt. John Clifford with the Brookhaven Police Department said. “The son went and retrieved a semi-automatic pistol and shot and killed Mr. Dorsey.”

Dorsey has worked with artists such as BRS Kash, Lil Baby, Da Baby, City Girls, YFN Lucci, Fatt Sosa, VL Deck, Peewee Longway, Jose Guapo, Rich Da Khid, Khaotic, and more.

Police have since arrested Dorsey’s 22-year-old son, Edward Dorsey. He’s charged with voluntary manslaughter.

©2024 Cox Media Group