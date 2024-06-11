Local

Atlanta Mayor Dickens asks MARTA to hold off on Five Points Station renovation

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens at ForbesBLK summit announcement

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens has asked MARTA to hold off on a major renovation of the Five Points rail station.

He wants to take a closer look at an operational audit of the transit agency to find out where its money is going.

In a letter to MARTA’s CEO Collie Greenwood, Dickens said the preliminary findings from the audit “highlights several areas that require additional clarity and attention.”

Renovation of the Five Points station in downtown Atlanta was supposed to start next month and would take up to four years to complete.

