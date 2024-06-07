Local

Atlanta Mayor announces new LGBTQ+ advisory board members to kick off National Pride Month

ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens announced the new members of an advisory board focused on the city’s LGBTQ+ community as part of the start of Pride Month in Atlanta.

In a statement from the mayor’s office, the advisory board was announced along with the release of the latest LGBTQ+ Biennial Report.

“As we begin National Pride Month, we reflect on the past two years of Moving Atlanta Forward in equity, inclusion and justice on behalf of our LGBTQ+ community,” Dickens said. “Atlanta serves as a gleaming model of how a municipality can advance equity for its LGBTQ+ residents, visitors and employees through best-in-class practices, humility training, employee resources and overall inclusion and representation.”

The mayor’s office said the report’s release marked a milestone for Atlanta in its efforts to ensure that the city’s LGBTQ+ community is visible “throughout the fabric of the city of Atlanta.”

In May, Dickens appointed the city’s first openly LGBTQ+ judge to the bench, placing Judge Pierce Hand Seitz on the Atlanta Municipal Court.

Along with the report, the mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board’s newly announced members come from a variety of backgrounds, fields and organizations, including regional organizations and cultural institutions.

“We are deeply honored to serve as Co-Chairs of the Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board,” Co-Chairs Dr. Alie Redd and David Roemer said in a statement. “Atlanta stands as a beacon of hope and inclusivity, and the undisputed LGBTQ capital of the south. The Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board is proud to continue advising and supporting Mayor Dickens, the Division of LGBTQ+ Affairs and City officials.”

The members of the Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board are:

  • Dr. Alie Redd, Ph.D., LCSW, CEO, Covenant House Georgia
  • Andrew Westover, Ph.D., Deputy Director, Learning & Civic Engagement, High Museum of Art
  • Alex Santiago, Chief Operating Officer, Destination Tomorrow
  • Ben Ackerley, Chapter Co-Leader, TransParent Metro Atlanta
  • Bridget Harris, Deputy Director, Department for HIV Elimination, Fulton County
  • Cassandra Cantave-Burton, Senior Research Advisor, AARP
  • Chris Lugo, Executive Director, Out Georgia Business Alliance
  • Chris McCain, Executive Director, Atlanta Pride
  • Dan Preister, Managing Director, Coxe Curry and Associates
  • Dr. Danyelle Jinks, Executive Coach
  • DaShawn Usher, Senior Director, Communities of Color and Media, GLAAD
  • David Roemer, CEO, Ideas United
  • Don Terry, ADRC Counselor, Atlanta Regional Commission
  • Dr. Eric Solomon, Cultural Historian
  • Jamie Anne Harrell, Business Intelligence & Analytics Lead, Emory University
  • Jenny Barlow, Senior Creative Project Manager, Wellstar Health System
  • Jonathan Foulk, Board of Directors, Joining Hearts
  • Jonathan Gould, Assistant Professor of Architecture, Kennesaw State University
  • Joshua O’Neal, Sexual Health Advocate
  • Julio Carrillo, Executive Director, HOPE Atlanta
  • Lisa Cunningham, Director of Digital Communications, Black Women’s Health Imperative
  • Marvin Guelce, North America Community Marketing Manager, lululemon
  • Matthew Pritchard, Head of Industry, Travel, Southeast U.S., Google
  • Melanea Alvarez, Executive Director, Lost N Found Youth
  • Dr. Melanie Thompson, MD, Physician, Thacker & Thompson
  • Nailah Malak, Co-Founder, Correlate Health, Inc.
  • Nathan Regan, Chief Operating Officer, Arcum
  • Nicole Williams, Small Business Owner
  • Dr. Nury Lizeth Castro, Senior Program Manager, Future Black Teachers and Future Latinx Teachers, TEACH
  • Rashad Burgess, Vice President, Advancing Health and Black Equity, Gilead Sciences
  • Shateena Love, M. Ed., Executive Director, Office of Equity + Social Justice, Atlanta Public Schools
  • Steven Igarashi-Ball, Founder and Executive Director, Drag Story Hour Atlanta
  • Tiana Tukes, Professor, Spelman College
  • Toni-Michelle Williams, Executive Director, Solutions NOT Punishment Collaborative (SnapCo.)
  • Tyler Reinagel, Associate Vice President of Economic Development, Kennesaw State University

More information about the Mayor’s LGBTQ+ Advisory Board and the Mayor’s Division of LGBTQ+ Affairs Biennial Report is available online at ATLGBTQ.atlantaga.gov.


