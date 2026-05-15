Atlanta mayor addresses Beltline safety after deadly stabbing

ATLANTA — Atlanta police say a suspect is in custody after what investigators describe as two random attacks, including a deadly stabbing on the Atlanta Beltline.

Police say the suspect first attacked a postal worker with a rock before riding a bicycle to the Beltline and fatally stabbing another victim before fleeing the area.

“We believe he picked his victims at random,” Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum said.

The Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the stabbing victim as 23-year-old Alyssa Paige.

Police say officers located the suspect less than six hours after the attacks near the 400 block of Peachtree Street.

“They saw the bicycle, recognized it, and then closely examined the rider and saw that that was the person they were seeking for the homicide,” Schierbaum said.

“They moved in quickly, they took him into custody without incident,” he added.

Police say investigators recovered evidence connected to the attacks and believe the suspect may have been experiencing a mental health crisis.

“From the first incident at the post office of his demeanor, what he was saying and what he was doing, that led individuals there to believe he may have been in a crisis,” Schierbaum said.

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens addressed concerns about safety on the Beltline following the attacks.

“Our hearts go out to the family of the young lady that lost her life,” Dickens said.

“We take these matters very seriously anywhere in our city, any crime that’s committed, any hurt or harm that’s caused to an individual in our community,” he added.

Dickens says the city plans to increase police presence along the Beltline and continue using security measures already in place, including cameras and lighting.

“We want to make sure that the public knows that we will continue to add more resources as we have continuously, the Beltline has a police presence and we’re going to increase that,” Dickens said.

“We have cameras, we know that that’s what helps us to find people, we have lighting to make sure the people feel safe,” he added.

Police have not released the suspect’s name.

WSB Radio’s Ashley Simmons contributed to this story.