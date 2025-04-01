Local

Atlanta man returns home after being held hostage in Afghanistan for more than 2 years

By Miles Montgomery
George Glezmann George Glezmann, a former Delta Air Lines mechanic, has been held by the Taliban in Kabul for more than a year and a half. Recently, the U.S. Senate passed a resolution unanimously urging his immediate release. (WSBTV.com News Staff)
George Glezmann, an Atlanta man who was held captive by the Taliban in Afghanistan for several years has returned to Atlanta after being freed in March.

The 66-year-old former Delta mechanic, traveled to Afghanistan to explore its culture but has been detained by the Taliban since December 2022.

He was held hostage in Afghanistan for more than two-and-a-half years. He was freed on March 20.

In a briefing on Aug. 8, a spokesperson said, “We are deeply concerned about the well-being of Americans unjustly detained in Afghanistan – Mahmood, Ryan, and George Glezmann – and raise their detentions in every engagement we have with the Taliban. Bringing them home will continue to be a top priority for the United States as we work to obtain their release.”

