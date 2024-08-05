Local

Atlanta man gets life + 85 years in prison after killing man, shooting 3 including 2 children

By WSBTV.com News Staff

ATLANTA — A Decatur man has been sentenced to life in prison plus 85 years after prosecutors said he opened fire on a van, killing a man and injuring three more people, injuring two children.

The shooting happened on the 2800 block of Flat Shoals Road on August 20, 2020. DeKalb County officers arrived at the scene and found a 25-year-old man, that man’s brother, a 10-year-old boy and a 7-month-old boy with gunshot wounds.

The children’s mother, who was also in the car, was not hurt.

Diante Harring was taken to the hospital, where he died. The 10-year-old was shot in the abdomen. The baby was shot in the foot and lost a toe. Harring’s brother, Clifton Vickers, was shot in the arm.

Investigators learned that Harring and his family were visiting Atlanta from New York. Harring had agreed to meet up with Deonta David to buy marijuana. At some point, David opened fire on the van with an AR-15. Someone else also shot into the vehicle with the handgun.

Vickers was able to identify David in a line-up.

David was charged with malice murder, five counts of aggravated assault, two counts of cruelty to children in the first degree, aggravated battery and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

