Atlanta man facing federal charges after posting social media threats to kill Jews and Blacks

By WSB Radio News Staff
ATLANTA, GA — A metro Atlanta man faces federal charges after he’s accused of posting social media threats to kill Jews and Blacks.

42-year-old Christopher Robertson of Fairburn is charged with communicating interstate threats after posting multiple of these videos on Facebook.

On July 30, he was seen wandering around the Jewish Federation of Greater Atlanta last week and later at a synagogue in midtown where he’s accused of making derogatory remarks about Jewish people.

Robertson, who also calls himself James Lomak, was arrested on Friday after a long stand-off with the FBI.

“The allegations against Robertson, which include menacing visits to Jewish facilities and vile online threats against Jews and Blacks, are of great concern,” said United States Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg. “Protecting the community from hate-fueled violence is a foundational part of the Department of Justice’s mission, and we will aggressively prosecute criminals who abuse the internet to terrorize and intimidate others.”

If Robertson is convicted, he could face up to five years in prison.

