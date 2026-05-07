Atlanta man accused of using music to promote fraudulent activity faces charges

ATLANTA — Federal prosecutors say an Atlanta man who used his music and social media accounts to promote fraud as a lifestyle has pleaded guilty to bank fraud and identity theft charges.

Authorities said 33-year-old Shamarri Brooks, who also goes by Juney Knotzz, was found with 600 stolen checks at his home.

Investigators said Brooks openly recruited people on social media and taught them how to commit financial fraud.

Officials said he also sold fraud tutorials under the name “Sauce Book.”

Prosecutors said Brooks promoted fraudulent activity as a lifestyle through his online platforms.

Brooks pleaded guilty to bank fraud and identity theft charges, authorities said.