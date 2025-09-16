Atlanta leaders, residents push for safety improvements after teen motorcyclist killed

ATLANTA — Many Atlanta leaders and residents are calling for changes at a dangerous intersection after a teen died in a crash over the weekend.

Authorities responded to Roswell Road and Laurel Forest Circle after a collision between a motorcyclist and an SUV on Saturday.

Atlanta police say the motorcyclist, 17-year-old Benjamin Reiser, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Atlanta City Council member Mary Norwood called the intersection a “blind spot.”

“We are very saddened by the tragic accident of Benjamin Reiser,” she said.

Concerned Buckhead residents have started a petition urging Norwood, Councilman Howard Shook, the Atlanta Department of Transportation, and MARTA to assess the intersection and consider modifications to improve safety.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.