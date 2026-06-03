Atlanta leaders pay tribute to Peabo Bryson following his death

ATLANTA — The City of Atlanta is paying tribute to Grammy Award-winning singer Peabo Bryson following his death after suffering a stroke.

Bryson’s family says he was surrounded by loved ones when he died Tuesday afternoon at a Marietta hospital. He was 75 years old.

Tributes have been pouring in from Atlanta leaders following the news of his death. In a statement, Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Atlanta mourns the loss of one of music’s most beloved voices and, on behalf of the city, extends his deepest condolences.

Dickens also said Bryson’s career was deeply connected to Atlanta and that the city was proud to call him one of its own.

Atlanta City Councilmember Michael Julian Bond, who presented Bryson with a proclamation from the city last year, said Bryson’s enduring influence will forever remain part of the city’s shared musical heritage.

Bond also remembered Bryson as someone who was always kind and humble and carried himself with sophistication and grace.

Bryson was known for a number of hit songs during his career, including the title track from Disney’s Aladdin and Beauty and the Beast.