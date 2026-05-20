Atlanta leaders launch anti-human trafficking effort ahead of World Cup

ATLANTA — Atlanta leaders, law enforcement agencies and hospitality industry representatives are launching a new effort aimed at preventing human trafficking ahead of next month’s World Cup events.

Mayor Andre Dickens said the “It’s a Penalty” campaign is leading the initiative as thousands of soccer fans prepare to travel to Atlanta.

“The campaign uses sports platforms to help people recognize the signs of trafficking to understand how to report these concerns and to know where you can find help,” Dickens said.

Partners in the campaign include state and local law enforcement agencies, hospitality industry leaders and event organizers focused on preventing the exploitation of vulnerable people.

Sarah de Carvalho with “It’s a Penalty” said human trafficking continues to impact millions of people worldwide.

“Human trafficking is the fastest growing and second largest criminal industry in the world today,” de Carvalho said.

Officials said Atlanta’s airport and the influx of visitors for major sporting events make the city a key area for anti-trafficking efforts.

Colin McDonald with IHG Hotels & Resorts said hotels play an important role in identifying and preventing trafficking activity.

“The hospitality industry has a unique responsibility in this fight. Hotels are meant to be places of welcome and care, but they can also be exploited by traffickers attempting to operate in the shadows,” McDonald said.

Officials said the campaign uses major sporting events to raise awareness about human trafficking, which disproportionately affects women and children.