Local

Atlanta is one of the top cities for Black homebuyers

Midtown Atlanta skyline

New research has been published that ranks Atlanta as the best city for Black homebuyers.

The report was published by Columbia, a Mississippi-based mortgage research center. It found that the Sandy Springs and Alpharetta area is the most inclusive in the US.

The report also found the mortgage approval rate gap for Black Americans is 9.5% in metro Atlanta, compared to 13.3% nationally.

Last year, the National Association of Realtors found that 73% of White Americans own homes compared to 44% of Black Americans.

0
Comments on this article
0

Listen

news

weather

traffic

Georgia Bulldogs Coverage

mobile apps

Everything you love about wsbradio.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

amazon alexa

Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!