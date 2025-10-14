Atlanta Humane Society helps rescue over 80 animals in Bullock County

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Humane Society helped in the rescue of about 80 animals from Statesboro, Georgia on Tuesday morning.

Dogs were found in a single home in filthy and dangerous conditions following reports of extreme neglect and cruelty. The animals are mostly French bulldogs and Pekinese.

Two Persian cats were also rescued.

Animals were found in nearly every room. Some were found locked in small crates with no access to food or water. Others were confined to dark bathrooms or rooms without light. The home’s floors were covered in feces and urine.

Five animals were found deceased on the property. Several other animals were suffering from a range of serious medical issues, including open wounds from fighting, eye and dental disease, and severe skin infections.

The Atlanta Humane Society is taking in more than 30 of the animals. They’ll be evaluated, given medical treatment, and eventually, be fostered.

After the Bulloch County Sheriff’s Office obtained a search warrant, deputies arrested two people in the home on animal cruelty charges.

The suspects were taken to the Bulloch County jail.

WSB Radio’s Lisa Nicholas contributed to this story.